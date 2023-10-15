Top track

Masquerade - From "Il commissario Pepe"

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Enrico Gabrielli presenta "Le canzonine"

Angelo Mai
Sun, 15 Oct, 5:00 pm
GigsRoma
€13.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Masquerade - From "Il commissario Pepe"
Got a code?

About

Il 15 ottobre Enrico Gabrielli porta il suo primo album da solista “Le canzonine” all’Angelo Mai insieme a una formazione di papà: Roberto Dell’ Era, Alessandro Grazian, Fabio Rondanini e Alessandro Trabace. Un concerto per bambin* dagli o ai 99 anni: bra Read more

Presentato da Angelo Mai.

Lineup

Enrico Gabrielli

Venue

Angelo Mai

Viale delle Terme di Caracalla, 55, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm
190 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.