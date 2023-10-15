DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Il 15 ottobre Enrico Gabrielli porta il suo primo album da solista “Le canzonine” all’Angelo Mai insieme a una formazione di papà: Roberto Dell’ Era, Alessandro Grazian, Fabio Rondanini e Alessandro Trabace. Un concerto per bambin* dagli o ai 99 anni: bra
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.