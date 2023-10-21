DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Bad Bunny Nights ( @badbunnynights )
10:00 PM - 4:00AM 18+
General Admission 1 - $10
General Admission 2 - $25
Door $40
A tribute to Benito's music. Enjoy the early days till Un Verano Sin Ti.
18+
This is an 18+ event
