Bad Bunny Nights

The Brooklyn Monarch
Sat, 21 Oct, 10:00 pm
GigsNew York
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Bad Bunny Nights ( @badbunnynights )

10:00 PM - 4:00AM 18+

General Admission 1 - $10

General Admission 2 - $25

Door $40

A tribute to Benito's music. Enjoy the early days till Un Verano Sin Ti.

18+

This is an 18+ event

Presented by reggaetonLABS.

Venue

The Brooklyn Monarch

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

