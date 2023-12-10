Top track

Curse of the Serpent

Jesus Piece

Canvas 1
Sun, 10 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£17.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Out of Step & Outbreak Festival Presents

Jesus Piece

Canvas, 1 Manchester

10 December 2023

This is an 18+ event
PresentedOut of Step & Outbreak Festival.

Lineup

Jesus Piece

Venue

Canvas 1

CANVAS, 1 Circle Square, 3 Symphony Park, Oxford Rd, Manchester, M1 7FS
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

