Bee Arnold x Hope Dodge x Charlie Baker

Hot Box
Sat, 9 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsChelmsford
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Born and raised in Essex, this pop princess has sung for as long as she can remember. After a lot of time spent in the studio working on her new material, she is ready to take on 2023 and show the world what she's about. Her fierce outgoing personality shi...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hot Box Live Community Interest Company.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Bee Arnold, Hope Dodge, Charlie Baker

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

