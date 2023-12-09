DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bee Arnold

Hot Box
Sat, 9 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsChelmsford
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Bee Arnold is doing her first UK Tour to celebrate the new music she is releasing. With support to be confirmed.

Doors open at 7 pm and music will start shortly after.

D﻿ress code is not compulsary but wearing pink is apriciated...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hot Box Live Community Interest Company.

Lineup

Bee Arnold

Venue

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

