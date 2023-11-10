Top track

Fleur bleu·e - She Wants to Live

Fleur bleu·e

La Boule Noire
Fri, 10 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€11.22

About

Fleur bleu·e présentent leur premier album "Unrequited Love" le 10 Novembre à la Boule Noire !

L’alchimie créative peut sembler indéfinissable, mais une chose est sûre, Fleur bleu·e en a en abondance. Le duo parisien composé de Delphine Lucy Lam et Vlad S...

Présenté par Pan European Recording.

Lineup

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

