MICHELLE & LES GARCONS

La Marquise
Wed, 14 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsLyon
€15.50
About

Bizarre, vous avez dit bizarre ?

Dans le manoir de Michelle & Les Garçons, il y a une pop aux couleurs plurielles : la chaleur des roses profonds, la mélancolie des bleus tièdes. On y danse sur les lumières des années 80, les ombres des sentiments flirten...

Présenté par Le Bazar.
Venue

La Marquise

20 Quai Victor Augagneur, 69003 Lyon, France
Doors open8:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.