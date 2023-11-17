DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The wonderful Narciss descends at The Pickle Factory for a first London headline show with an extended set. Expect an energy of overboarding joy paired with body-moving grooves, putting smiles on anyone in the vicinity from the "Language Of Love" founder....
