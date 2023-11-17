Top track

Narciss - Power 2 Tha People

Origins: Narciss (Extended Set)

The Pickle Factory
Fri, 17 Nov, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
£29.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The wonderful Narciss descends at The Pickle Factory for a first London headline show with an extended set. Expect an energy of overboarding joy paired with body-moving grooves, putting smiles on anyone in the vicinity from the "Language Of Love" founder....

Presented by Origins Sound LTD.

Lineup

Narciss

Venue

The Pickle Factory

13-14 The Oval, London E2 9DU
Doors open11:00 pm
250 capacity

