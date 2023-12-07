Top track

dile - Marciapiedi

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

DILE live a Roma

Alcazar Live
Thu, 7 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsRoma
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

dile - Marciapiedi
Got a code?

About

Giovedì 7 Dicembre, ore 21.00

DILE live

ALCAZAR live

Via Cardinale Merry del Val 14b - 00153 Roma (RM)

BIO:

Francesco Di Lello, in arte DILE, è un cantautore abruzzese. Nel 2019 inizia il suo percorso discografico con OSA e Artist First pubblicando il Read more

Presentato da BAOBAB Music srl.

Lineup

DILE

Venue

Alcazar Live

Via Cardinale Merry del Val, 14b, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.