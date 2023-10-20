Top track

La forza che scorre (DJ Craim RMX)

Nex Cassel presentazione ufficiale “FEGATO”

Kindergarten
Fri, 20 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsBologna
€19.21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

NEX CASSEL & DJ CRAIM presentazione ufficiale “FEGATO”

Special guest: DANNO

Questo è un evento 18+

Presentato da Kinder SRL.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

DJ Craim, Danno, Nex Cassel

Venue

Kindergarten

Via Alfredo Calzoni 6, 40128 Bologna Bologna, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

