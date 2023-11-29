Top track

Holly Walker - How Can I Tell You

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Holly Walker

MOTH Club
Wed, 29 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£13.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Holly Walker - How Can I Tell You
Got a code?

About

You probably already know Holly Walker’s soft, keening voice. Longtime Maribou State collaborator, her voice lends depth and hooks to many of their hits. But the London artist has been making her own music long before and since. After finding a creative so Read more

Presented by Amigas.

Lineup

Holly Walker

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
320 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.