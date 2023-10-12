Top track

Floating Points - Problems

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Stone Island Presents London

Roundhouse
Thu, 12 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Floating Points - Problems
Got a code?

About

STONE ISLAND PRESENTS LONDON AS PART OF STONE ISLAND SOUND - CURATED BY C2C FESTIVAL

Stone Island Sound is a curatorial project that supports contemporary independent artistic production: a harmonious set of curated soundtracks, record releases, playlists Read more

Presentato da Europa Srl Società Benefit.

Lineup

Floating Points, Deena Abdelwahed, Olof Dreijer

Venue

Roundhouse

Roundhouse, Chalk Farm Rd, London NW1 8EH
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.