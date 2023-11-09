DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Round two of Mosh City is around the corner! After a successful festival debut in 2022, Mosh City is back with a new set of top notch acts, bringing some of the best local and international heavy talents to Berlin.
Get yourself ready to mosh and come join
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.