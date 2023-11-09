Top track

Unearth - My Will Be Done

Mosh City

Lido
Thu, 9 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€43.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Round two of Mosh City is around the corner! After a successful festival debut in 2022, Mosh City is back with a new set of top notch acts, bringing some of the best local and international heavy talents to Berlin.

Get yourself ready to mosh and come join Read more

Presented by Out of Line Music.
Lineup

3
Unearth, Our Hollow, Our Home, Elwood Stray and 3 more

Venue

Lido

Cuvrystraße 7, 10997 Berlin, Germany
Doors open6:00 pm

