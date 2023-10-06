Top track

Sonic Youth - Kool Thing

📼 Flick Chicks present Very Hot Sounds

The Shacklewell Arms
Fri, 6 Oct, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

“A motion picture & television inspired club night. Episode 1 cumming soon.”

⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

“Music to soundtrack cult thrillers/gore/grindhouse/vampires vs. werewolves/B Movie slashers/the occult.”

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

“Think The Cure, The Jesus and Mary Chain, Pla Read more

Presented by LNZRT LTD.

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open11:00 pm
200 capacity

