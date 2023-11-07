Top track

bar italia - Nurse!

bar italia

Village Underground
Tue, 7 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
About

The London based band bar italia will be taking over village underground this November for an unforgettable show.

This is a 16+ event. Each under 18 must be accompanied by a responsible adult (1:1 ratio).

Presented by FORM.

Lineup

bar italia

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

