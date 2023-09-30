DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Escenarios Vibra Mahou: Los Nuevos Fenómenos

Sala Vesta
Sat, 30 Sept, 9:00 pm
€16.37The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Los Nuevos Fenómenos es lo que pasa cuando dejas a dos cómicos en una habitación llena de instrumentos improvisando canciones. Adri Romeo e Ignasi Taltavull nos llevan en directo las canciones que han hecho este año, explorando distintos estilos como el po Read more

Organizado por Vesta
Lineup

Los Nuevos Fenómenos

Venue

Sala Vesta

Calle Del Barquillo 29, 28004 Madrid, Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

