DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Los Nuevos Fenómenos es lo que pasa cuando dejas a dos cómicos en una habitación llena de instrumentos improvisando canciones. Adri Romeo e Ignasi Taltavull nos llevan en directo las canciones que han hecho este año, explorando distintos estilos como el po
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.