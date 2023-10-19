Top track

Teenage Dirtbag

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Wheatus

The Factory Live
Thu, 19 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsWorthing
£24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Dont miss reminising your 'Teenage Dirtbag' years with American rock band Wheatus at The Factory Live, Worthing

This is an 14+ event (under 18s accompanied by an adult)

Presented by atom promotions.

Lineup

Wheatus

Venue

The Factory Live

9a Ivy Arch Road, Worthing, BN14 8BX, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

