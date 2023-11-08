Top track

Explosions In The Sky

Troxy
Wed, 8 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £37.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Your Hand in Mine
About

Seating is reserved for this event and you will be automatically assigned the best available seats within your chosen area. Seat details are available immediately after purchase. Please follow the link in your confirmation email if you wish to change your Read more

Presented by Eat Your Own Ears.

Lineup

Explosions In The Sky

Venue

Troxy

490 Commercial Road, London E1 0HX
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
Accessibility information

