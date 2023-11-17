Top track

Pink Turns Blue + Les Millionnaires

Strom
Fri, 17 Nov, 7:45 pm
GigsMünchen
€27.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Pink turns Blue:

Pink Turns Blue is an alternative rock band from Berlin with hits and albums that have become milestones in the genre of post punk / guitar wave. Their songs are a fixture in every genre club and they are headlining genre festivals worldw Read more

Präsentiert von M.U.F.T. Concerts.

Lineup

Pink Turns Blue

Venue

Strom

Lindwurmstraße 88, 80337 München, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

