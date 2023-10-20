Top track

Mahalia

O2 Academy Birmingham
Fri, 20 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsBirmingham
£27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Price includes a £1.60 venue restoration levy.

No Under 8s/ Under 14s accompanied/ Standing 14+

Presented by SJM Concerts.

Lineup

Mahalia

Venue

O2 Academy Birmingham

16-18 Horsefair, Birmingham B1 1DB
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
3009 capacity
Accessibility information

