TOMMY CASTRO AND THE PAINKILLERS

Hotel Congress Plaza
Fri, 6 Oct, 6:30 pm
GigsTucson
$28.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Friday, October 6 Appearing with Deanna Bogart

Doors 6:30pm, Show 7pm

$25 Advance, $30 Day of Show

21+

Presented by Hotel Congress.

Lineup

TOMMY CASTRO & THE PAINKILLERS, Deanna Bogart

Venue

Hotel Congress Plaza

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

