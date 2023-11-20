Top track

Girl

Girl Ray

La Boule Noire
Mon, 20 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€15.71

Girl
About

Le trio londonien Girl Ray s'est fait remarqué en 2017 avec leur premier single, "Trouble". Depuis, elles enchainent les tubes indie-pop, qui oscillent aussi bien entre pop psyché des années 60, britpop 90's ou rnb.

Leur troisième album, « Prestige », par...

Présenté par Talent Boutique.

Lineup

Girl Ray

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

