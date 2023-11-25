Top track

KIK

Rockstore
Sat, 25 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsMontpellier
€24.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

KIK - Adieu
About

L’histoire de Kikesa démarré sur Youtube avec ses « Dimanches de Hippies » (un titre dévoilé chaque semaine pendant plus d’un an) et, très vite, il est mis en avant par Booska-P qui le comptait déjà dès Janvier 2019 parmi les « 11 rappeurs à suivre ». La m Read more

Présenté par Based MTP Productions.

Lineup

KIKESA

Venue

Rockstore

20 Rue De Verdun, 34000 Montpellier, France
Doors open7:30 pm

