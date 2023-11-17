Top track

Fleetwood Mac - Dreams

Rumours: Celebrating Fleetwood Mac

The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch
Fri, 17 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join us for a very special evening celebrating the sounds of one of the greatest bands of all time, Fleetwood Mac.

Expect a set that embraces over five decades of legendary music, channeling the wild spirit of this iconic ensemble with hits such as ****...

Presented by The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch.

Lineup

Fleetwood Mac

Venue

The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch

134-146 Curtain Rd, London EC2A 3AR, UK
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.