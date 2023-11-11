Top track

Yaeji - For Granted

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Yaeji

Roundhouse
Sat, 11 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£38.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Yaeji - For Granted
Got a code?

About

Yaeji + Jessy Lanza + George Riley + yunè pinku + Debby Friday + blackwinterwells

Presented By Pitchfork Festival London

Pitchfork Festival London is part of Bershka x DICE moved by music

Yaeji is NYC-via-Seoul producer, DJ, and vocalist, whose introspe Read more

Presented by Pitchfork Festival London.

Lineup

3
blackwinterwells, DEBBY FRIDAY, yunè pinku and 3 more

Venue

Roundhouse

Roundhouse, Chalk Farm Rd, London NW1 8EH
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.