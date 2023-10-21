DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Lancashire Hotpots: Bisto Inferno Tour

Brudenell Social Club
Sat, 21 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£20.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The Lancashire Hotpots are back with a bang on their Bisto Inferno tour. Firm festival favourites the Hotpots have built up a solid reputation as the go to band for a great night out. Join Bernard and the boys as they bring the party playing all your Hotpo

GS Promotions presents...

The Lancashire Hotpots

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

