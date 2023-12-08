Top track

The Masonics & Ludella Black - Ain't Gonna Let You Get Away

Wheels & Wax Christmas Party

229
Fri, 8 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Wheels & Wax Christmas Party with... THE MASONICS!

Wheels & Wax are back at Venue 229 on Friday 8th December with our official Christmas Party! We've got one heck of a party lined up and we're delighted to present not one, not two, but THREE top bands for...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Wheels & Wax.

Lineup

The Masonics

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

