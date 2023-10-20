Top track

Higher

gusgus

Electric Brixton
Fri, 20 Oct, 6:30 pm
GigsLondon
£25.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

gusgus.

Live +14yrs, under 16yrs need a guardian and all club shows +18yrs

Presented by Soundcrash.

Lineup

GusGus

Venue

Electric Brixton

Town Hall Parade, London SW2 1RJ
Doors open6:30 pm

