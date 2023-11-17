DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Igor & the Red Elvises w/ Shrimp Chaperone

Club Congress
Fri, 17 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Friday November 17

w/ support from Shrimp Chaperone!

Doors 7pm

$10 Advance, $15 Day of Show

21+

*Please note - Club Congress is a standing (dancing) room only venue*

--Igor & the Red Elvises--Igor Yuzov was born in Germany, raised in Ukraine and stu...

This is a 21+ event.
Hotel Congress

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

