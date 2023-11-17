DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Friday November 17
w/ support from Shrimp Chaperone!
Doors 7pm
$10 Advance, $15 Day of Show
21+
*Please note - Club Congress is a standing (dancing) room only venue*
--Igor & the Red Elvises--Igor Yuzov was born in Germany, raised in Ukraine and stu...
