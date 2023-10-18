Top track

Honeymoan

The Lexington
Wed, 18 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£16.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Honeymoan return after their sell out show at The Victoria with a new album and show at the Lexington this October.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Eat Your Own Ears.

Lineup

Honeymoan

Venue

The Lexington

96-98 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9JB
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

