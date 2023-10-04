Top track

FLOHIO

Strange Brew (Room 2)
Wed, 4 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£14.59The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

FLOHIO at Strange Brew.

14+, under 18 must be accompanied by an adult

Presented by AEG.

Lineup

FLOHIO

Venue

Strange Brew (Room 2)

10 Fairfax Street, Bristol, BS1 3DB, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

