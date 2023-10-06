Top track

Drapeau Noir

Lord Esperanza

IBOAT
Fri, 6 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsBordeaux
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

À 26 ans, Lord Esperanza s’attache à multiplier les expériences pour affiner son propos. Bénéficiant d'un riche héritage culturel, l'artiste nous fait voyager sur ses premiers projets entre tirades introspectives, révoltes altermondialistes et pointes d'ég Read more

Présenté par SAUCE PROD.
Lineup

Lord Esperanza

Venue

IBOAT

Bassin à Flot n°, 1 Cr Henri Brunet, 33300 Bordeaux
Doors open8:00 pm

