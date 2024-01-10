Top track

Plaid w/ Abstract Science DJs

Sleeping Village
Wed, 10 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
$26.78

About

This event is rescheduled from August 11, 2023. All previously purchased tickets will be honored.

PLAID w/ Abstract Science DJs (afterparty)

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Sleeping Village.

Lineup

Plaid

Venue

Sleeping Village

3734 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

