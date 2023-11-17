Top track

Hannah Grace - Focus On The Good

Hannah Grace live w/Genevieve Dawson

Oslo
Fri, 17 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Gotobeat is to team up with Oslo and the amazing Hannah Grace for an unforgettable night of music on Friday, November 17th.

HANNAH GRACE - Never happier than when she’s at the piano, Hannah Grace writes songs to escape into and wants you to escape with he Read more

Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.

Lineup

Genevieve Dawson, Hannah Grace

Venue

Oslo

1a Amhurst Rd, London E8 1LL
Doors open7:00 pm
375 capacity

