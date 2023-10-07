DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
El Shirota is a Noise Rock/Post-Hardcore band from Atizapán, State of Mexico formed in 2012 by Ignacio Gómez Kurth, Mauricio Avendaño, Alonso Salamanca and Emanuel Brenes.
After its foundation in 2012, the band debuted in 2013 with Chiluca No Es Satélite
