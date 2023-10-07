Top track

El Shirota - Influyente

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

El Shirota + No Violet

The Lanes
Sat, 7 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
From Free

Top track

About

El Shirota is a Noise Rock/Post-Hardcore band from Atizapán, State of Mexico formed in 2012 by Ignacio Gómez Kurth, Mauricio Avendaño, Alonso Salamanca and Emanuel Brenes.

After its foundation in 2012, the band debuted in 2013 with Chiluca No Es Satélite Read more

Presented by BLG Promotions & Gravy Train.

Lineup

No Violet, El Shirota

Venue

The Lanes

22 Nelson St, Bristol BS1 2LE, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

