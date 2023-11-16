Top track

Mayra Andrade - Ilha de Santiago

Mayra Andrade | reEncanto

Union Chapel
Thu, 16 Nov, 7:30 pm
£29.50

Mayra Andrade - Ilha de Santiago
About

Mayra Andrade ‘reEncanto’

Voz & Violão

Cape Verdean singer Mayra Andrade's multi-layered music embraces a blend of radiant, dancing colors, velvet beats and spicy melodies. Her voice is subtly seasoned with pepper, as if the Europe of pop had always been Read more

Presented by Serious.

Lineup

MAYRA ANDRADE

Venue

Union Chapel

Compton Terrace, London N1 2UN, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
900 capacity
Accessibility information

