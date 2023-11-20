Top track

Re: Stacks - Radio Edit

Bill Frisell Trio

Union Chapel
Mon, 20 Nov, 7:00 pm
£43

About

When it comes to the world of jazz-guitar, nobody does it quite like Grammy Award winning artist, Bill Frisell.

Renowned as one of the globe’s most talented players, his 40-year career has seen him revolutionise both the jazz and blues genres.

Presented by The Columbo Group.

Lineup

Bill Frisell, Thomas Morgan, Rudy Royston

Venue

Union Chapel

Compton Terrace, London N1 2UN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
900 capacity
Accessibility information

