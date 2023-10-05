Top track

Cold Light of Day

Cast of Thousands, Lewsberg (NL), Water Damage

Hotel Vegas
Thu, 5 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsAustin
$16.07The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Cold Light of Day
About

Lewsberg from Rotterdam are a four-piece rock group, named after writer and fellow Rotterdammer Robert Loesberg, famous for his dangerous novel Enige Defecten from 1974. This is one of the band’s main sources of inspiration: the counterculture and big-city Read more

Presented by Hotel Vegas

Lineup

Water Damage, Lewsberg

Venue

Hotel Vegas

1502 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78702, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

