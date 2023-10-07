DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Reverberation Radio DJ Night

Zebulon
Sat, 7 Oct, 10:00 pm
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Reverberation Radio DJ Night

Tropical boogie, international disco and other spaced out dance floor favs from the 70s

This is an 21+ event

Presented by Zebulon.
Mask not required
No health documentation needed

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

