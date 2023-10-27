DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Lisa O'Neill

The Gate Arts
Fri, 27 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsCardiff
£24.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Clwb Ifor Bach Presents Lisa O'Niell @ The Gate.

This is a 16+ event

Presented by Clwb Ifor Bach.

Venue

The Gate Arts

The Gate, Keppoch Street, Roath, Cardiff, CF24 3JW
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.