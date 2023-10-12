DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Get In Her Ears w/ Pixie Cut Rhythm Orchestra

The Shacklewell Arms
Thu, 12 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

In October Get In Her Ears are back at Shacklewell Arms for a night of lovely new music showcasing women and non binary artists. All the way from Dublin, headliners Pixie Cut Rhythm Orchestra will treat us to their dreamy, shoegaze-tinged sounds. Support c Read more

Presented by Get In Her Ears.

Lineup

Pixie Cut Rhythm Orchestra, Gabi Garbutt, Jennifer Evans

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

