DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
In October Get In Her Ears are back at Shacklewell Arms for a night of lovely new music showcasing women and non binary artists. All the way from Dublin, headliners Pixie Cut Rhythm Orchestra will treat us to their dreamy, shoegaze-tinged sounds. Support c
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.