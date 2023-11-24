Top track

7 Weeks - Gorgo

7 Weeks + Unglorious

Le Ferrailleur
Fri, 24 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsNantes
€16.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

7 WEEKS est un groupe de rock qui explore, leur recherche sonore ne s'embarrasse pas de codes et de modes. Leur nouvel album « Fade into Blurred Lines » (date de sortie le 13 octobre 2023) est un album qui parle de gueules cassées et de laissés pour compte...

Présenté par HIERO et F2M Planet

Lineup

Inglorious, 7 Weeks

Venue

Le Ferrailleur

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Doors open8:00 pm

