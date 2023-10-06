Top track

Mozart Estate - Record Store Day

Mozart Estate

Future Yard
Fri, 6 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLiverpool
£19.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

All Ages (U16’s accompanied by an adult 18+).

Presented by Crosstown Concerts.

Lineup

Mozart Estate

Venue

Future Yard

75 Argyle St, Birkenhead CH41 6AB, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

