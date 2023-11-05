Top track

Deeper + Patio

La Boule Noire
Sun, 5 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€16.53

Event information

" Tension et catharsis. En appuyant là où ça fait mal, mais en essayant de soulager aussi, Deeper vient peut-être de dévoiler de nouvelles façons de renouveler le post-punk, entre noirceur matricielle et lumière au bout du tunnel. "

(Mowno)

Deeper sortir...

Présenté par La Boule Noire et Persona Grata.

Lineup

Deeper

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

