DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Gwendoline

Le Ferrailleur
Sat, 30 Sept, 8:30 pm
GigsNantes
€19

GWENDOLINE (Shlag Wave):

Gwendoline, est un duo-antihéros de la scène indé rennaise. Loosers sensibles et grands blasés de la start up nation, Micka et Pierre façonnent leur propre style, une shlag wave sombre dans un chanté-parlé percutant et poétique av Read more

Présenté par N-Syndicate Productions.

Le Ferrailleur

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Doors open8:30 pm

