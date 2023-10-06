Top track

Please Be Mine

Molly Burch - The Day Dreamer Tour

Songbyrd
Fri, 6 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$21.89The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Singer-songwriter Molly Burch, renowned for her captivating vocals and vivid depictions of love and loss, is back to announce an upcoming tour and the release of her most recent album, Romantic Images. Burch's tour will showcase her introspective songwriti Read more

Presented by Songbyrd.
Lineup

Molly Burch, Christelle Bofale

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

