Desta French + Sophie Castillo

Oslo
Thu, 16 Nov, 7:00 pm
London
£18

About

The latinx powerhouse blends salsa and latin jazz with RnB and soul to create a sound all of her own - catch her with full band Los Milagros.

This event is part of EFG London Jazz Festival

This is a 16+ event (under 18’s accompanied).

Presented by Woodburner.

Lineup

Sophie Castillo, Desta French

Venue

Oslo

1a Amhurst Rd, London E8 1LL
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
375 capacity

