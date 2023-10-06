DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
If every decade of life comes with its own existential crisis, the one that hits in your mid-30s might be the most subtly soul-crushing of all. Too young to quit your good time, too old to change course completely without it being weird, and slowly becomin
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.