Heavy Lungs

The Hope & Ruin
Sat, 21 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Lout Promotions present

Heavy Lungs

plus guests

Saturday 21st October 2023

at The Hope & Ruin, Brighton

£10 adv

Doors 8pm

Over 18's only

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Lout Promotions.

Lineup

Heavy Lungs

Venue

The Hope & Ruin

11-12 Queens Rd, Brighton BN1 3WA
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

