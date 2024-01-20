DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
LUCI
Best of Both Worlds Tour
Performing Live at Ember Music Hall
Doors Open at 8pm | 18+
A singer, songwriter, producer, and performer, Luci is an artist dedicated to shaping the world in a better image. A queer artist ushering in a new vanguard of
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.