Top track

Me and You

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Luci

Ember Music Hall
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
DJRichmond
From $21.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Me and You
Got a code?

About

LUCI
Best of Both Worlds Tour
Performing Live at Ember Music Hall
Doors Open at 8pm | 18+

A singer, songwriter, producer, and performer, Luci is an artist dedicated to shaping the world in a better image. A queer artist ushering in a new vanguard of Read more

Presented by LXGRP.

Lineup

Lucii

Venue

Ember Music Hall

309 East Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.